Annual Guns and Hoses game planned for Saturday

Apr. 9—Bright Futures Joplin will host the seventh annual Guns and Hoses benefit basketball game Saturday at the Joplin High School gym, 2104 Indiana Ave.

This is an game between Joplin police and fire departments.

Doors open at 5 p.m. for concessions, giveaways, a silent auction and T-shirt sales; the game starts at 6 p.m.

Entry tickets are $5 for adults; all kids are admitted free.

Part of the proceeds from the event will continue to fund the Cpl. Ben Cooper and Officer Jake Reed Memorial Scholarships, established by Bright Futures Joplin in 2022 in honor of the officers killed in the line of duty.

Cooper and Reed were shot March 8, 2022, after attempting to arrest a suspect who was involved in a disturbance and attempted theft near Fourth Street and Geneva Avenue. Reed died three days later of the injuries he sustained in the shooting. Officer Rick Hirshey was seriously wounded that day but survived.

Scholarships from the fund will be awarded later this year to two Joplin High School graduates majoring in criminal justice at Missouri Southern State University.

"We're so grateful for the community support that allows us to honor our fallen officers in this way," Bright Futures Joplin Executive Director Amanda Stone said in a statement. "The game is such a fun family event and a great way to celebrate our local heroes, while also supporting Joplin students."

Proceeds from the annual fundraiser also go toward the Bright Futures Joplin snack packs program, which provides weekend food to about 620 food-insecure Joplin early childhood, elementary and middle school students, as well as toward clothing, school supplies, shoes, hygiene items and other necessities.

Bright Futures Joplin is a grassroots, community-based program that helps students achieve success by matching student needs with resources via community partnerships. The Bright Futures framework was started in Joplin in 2010 and has since been implemented in more than 70 communities nationwide.

More details about the program and its initiatives are available at www.brightfuturesjoplin.org.