Annual golf classic tournament taking place to raise funds for seniors in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The 26th annual golf classic tournament is coming back to help senior citizens in our area remain active and thriving.

This event is hosted by the Chemung County Family Fitness Center which will be teaming up with Meals on Wheels of Chemung County to raise money for programming for both organizations. Sid Whitney the executive director of the Chemung County Family Fitness Center is passionate about helping the seniors in our community.

“This is for two wonderful non-profits that keep our seniors healthy and happy and that’s what we’re about,” Whitney said.

Katie Boland the executive director of Meals on Wheels of Chemung County also feels a sense of purpose in giving back to the older members of our community.

“We have to help…we can’t let anybody in our community down especially our seniors because they’ve given so much to the world all of their lives,” Boland said.

The Deadline for team sign-ups is on Friday, May 31. Applications can be obtained either on the organization’s Websites or Facebook Pages.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.