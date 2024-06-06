Annual BSU Night at Target Field returns on Aug. 9; tickets available now

Jun. 5—MINNEAPOLIS — BSU Night at Target Field returns to Minneapolis on Friday, Aug. 9. Beaver fans are invited together with fellow alumni and friends as they cheer on the Minnesota Twins against the Cleveland Guardians.

Before the game, attendees can also gather with other Beavers for a pregame social at Town Ball Tavern, located in the left field corner area of the Club Concourse, between Section V and Section 229. Gates open at 5:10 p.m. The Bemidji Alumni Choir will perform the national anthem around 6:50 p.m. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m.

To buy tickets, visit

www.bsualumni.org/twins

.

For questions, contact Angela Schmidt at

angela.schmidt@bemidjistate.edu

or 218-755-2599.