'Annoying' 49ers loss to Bears frustrates Nick Bosa after flurry of penalties

Frustrated Bosa annoyed 49ers gave game away with penalties

The 49ers have nobody but themselves to blame for the 19-10 loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 1 at Solider Field.

After dominating the first half against Chicago, the 49ers shot themselves in the foot repeatedly throughout the second half, most of which came from inexcusable penalties on both offense and defense.

49ers defensive end Nick Bosa spoke to reporters postgame, explaining how San Francisco's 12 penalties for 99 total yards allowed the Bears to gain momentum in the second half.

"We did what we were supposed to do in the first half; we were stopping the run all day," Bosa said. "But yeah, just killed ourselves with penalties, let them continue to drive the ball. In that monsoon, it's going to be penalties and turnovers."

According to Bosa, the Bears didn't change much at halftime, and the 49ers' costly penalties on defense helped inject life into an otherwise ineffective Bears offense.

"Not really, no," Bosa said when asked if Chicago made any notable adjustments at halftime. "It's not like they ran anything new in the second half. We just had penalties, we knew he was going to slide at the last second and we hit him, to think twice on third down our opportunities to get off the field. It's 15 yards for a team that can't move the ball; it's huge. Yeah, we gotta be smarter."

For Bosa and the 49ers, a victory was within reach and giving the game away the way that they did certainly will be frustrating to think back on in the coming days.

"I think it's more frustrating, honestly. When this type of thing happens," Bosa added.

"We're going to be alright; we've been through worse. We'd obviously like to get a win, but it's annoying to give a game away like that. Just happy to get back to California."

San Francisco will turn the page on Monday as they begin to prepare for a Week 2 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at Levi's Stadium.

