After announcing top schools 5-star OL sets Florida visit date

Florida football’s recruiting team will play host to a number of high school prospects this month including several blue-chip prospects in the 2023 class. Among those who have inked Gainesville into their June itineraries is five-star offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa out of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, who recently cut his list of suitor schools to six, including the Orange and Blue.

The native of Ili’ili, American Samoa, will visit the Swamp from June 14 to 16, which his is fitting into his hectic schedule that has him traveling to see the Alabama Crimson Tide (June 10-12), USC Trojans (June 17-19), Miami Hurricanes (June 20-22) and Tennessee Volunteers (June 23-25). Mauigoa already made an unofficial visit to his sixth school, the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors, earlier this week.

“My parents are flying in from American Samoa so we had to squeeze them all in like that,” Mauigoa told Swamp247. “I’m excited though, it should be a lot of fun and I’m really looking forward to it and excited for my parents to visit with me too since they’re going to have a big role in my decision.”

The 6-foot-5-inch, 330-pounder is the No. 7 prospect overall and the No. 1 offensive tackle nationally in the 2023 class per the 247Sports Composite, while the On3 Consensus has him at No. 10 and No. 2, respectively. On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine has the Vols out in front in his recruitment with a 59.7% chance of landing him while the Gators are fourth with a 1.2% chance.

