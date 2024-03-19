Announcing crew revealed for Wisconsin vs. James Madison in NCAA Tournament round of 64
Wisconsin basketball begins its NCAA Tournament quest with a tough first-round matchup against No. 12 seed James Madison.
The game is set to tip off at 9:40 p.m. Eastern, 8:40 p.m. Central and will be televised on CBS.
IT’S BRACKET MADNESS: Enter USA TODAY’s NCAA tournament bracket contest for a chance at $1 million prize.
Thanks to USA TODAY’s recent list, we now know the announcing crew for the NCAA Tournament round of 64 contest:
Play-by-play: Ian Eagle
Analyst: Bill Raftery
Analyst: Grant Hill
Sideline Reporter: Tracy Wolfson
It is the same crew from Wisconsin’s last two Big Ten Tournament games. It is also CBS’ new No. 1 trio with Jim Nantz retiring from calling college basketball after the 2023 Final Four.
For more preview of Friday’s game:
Contact/Follow @TheBadgersWire on X (formerly Twitter) and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin Badgers news, notes and opinion. Follow Ben Kenney on X.