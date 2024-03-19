Announcing crew revealed for Wisconsin vs. James Madison in NCAA Tournament round of 64

Wisconsin basketball begins its NCAA Tournament quest with a tough first-round matchup against No. 12 seed James Madison.

The game is set to tip off at 9:40 p.m. Eastern, 8:40 p.m. Central and will be televised on CBS.

Thanks to USA TODAY’s recent list, we now know the announcing crew for the NCAA Tournament round of 64 contest:

Play-by-play: Ian Eagle

Analyst: Bill Raftery

Analyst: Grant Hill

Sideline Reporter: Tracy Wolfson

It is the same crew from Wisconsin’s last two Big Ten Tournament games. It is also CBS’ new No. 1 trio with Jim Nantz retiring from calling college basketball after the 2023 Final Four.

