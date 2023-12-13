Announcers for Vikings vs. Bengals game revealed

The Minnesota Vikings are set to take on the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday afternoon. This will be the second season in a row the Vikings will have played in the noon Central time slot in week 15 on Saturday, with last year’s game being the 39-36 record-setting comeback win against the Indianapolis Colts.

This year, the game will be in Cincinnati on NFL Network and the announcers have been revealed for the game.

Play by play: Chris Rose

Color commentary: Jason McCourty

Sideline reporter: Steve Wyche

If you don’t get NFL Network in your home in the Twin Cities, the game will be available locally on the CBS affiliate, WCCO channel four.

