Announcers for Vikings vs. Bengals game revealed
The Minnesota Vikings are set to take on the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday afternoon. This will be the second season in a row the Vikings will have played in the noon Central time slot in week 15 on Saturday, with last year’s game being the 39-36 record-setting comeback win against the Indianapolis Colts.
This year, the game will be in Cincinnati on NFL Network and the announcers have been revealed for the game.
Play by play: Chris Rose
Color commentary: Jason McCourty
Sideline reporter: Steve Wyche
If you don’t get NFL Network in your home in the Twin Cities, the game will be available locally on the CBS affiliate, WCCO channel four.