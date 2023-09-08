Announcers set for Georgia-Ball State game

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs are looking to move to 2-0 on Sept. 9 as the Dawgs host the Ball State Cardinals. Georgia won its season opener against UT Martin.

Ball State is 0-1 after losing to the Kentucky Wildcats in Week 1. The Cardinals kept things interesting in the first half against Kentucky, but ended up losing 44-14. Ball State finished the 2022 college football season with a record of 5-7.

Georgia enters the Ball State game having won 19 straight home games. Georgia starting quarterback Carson Beck will make his second career start against the Cardinals.

Kickoff of the Georgia-Ball State game is scheduled for noon ET. The Week 2 game will be televised on the SEC Network.

The commentators for the Georgia-Ball State game are Taylor Zarzour (play-by-play), Matt Stinchcomb (analyst), and Alyssa Lang (sideline).

Team leaders for Georgia:

Leading passer: Carson Beck (294 yards)

Leading rusher: Kendall Milton (53 yards)

Leading receiver: Brock Bowers (77 yards)

Leading tackler: Malaki Starks (eight tackles)

Team leaders for Ball State:

Leading passer: Kadin Semonza (165 yards)

Leading rusher: Marquez Cooper (33 yards)

Leading receiver: Ty Robinson (90 yards)

Leading tackler: Jordan Riley (five tackles)

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire