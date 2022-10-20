Announcers set for Bears vs. Patriots Week 7 game

The Chicago Bears (2-4) will battle the New England Patriots (3-3) on Monday night, where Chicago is looking to rebound after a brutal prime-time loss in Week 6.

The Bears’ Week 7 game will be on Monday Night Football, which will air on ESPN. The television commentators for the game are Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analyst) and Lisa Salters (sideline).

There will be an alternate broadcast on ESPN2 featuring Peyton and Eli Manning, who will giving live analysis of the game and welcoming some guests.

Chicago is coming off a brutal prime-time showing against the Washington Commanders, where the offense stalled in the red zone on three occasions. They managed just seven points and another fumble cost the Bears a chance at victory.

Now, Chicago is looking to avoid their fourth straight loss when they head to New England, where they’ll face Bill Belichick for the seventh time since he’s been with the Patriots. Unfortunately, the Bears are 1-5 and have lost the last five contests. Granted, that was also with Tom Brady under center.

This is the last of three prime-time games for Chicago this season. The Bears lost to the Packers, 22-10, back in Week 2. They also lost tot he Commanders, 12-7, in Week 6.

