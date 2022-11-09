Announcers set for Bears vs. Lions Week 10 game

The Chicago Bears (3-6) will battle the Detroit Lions (2-6) on Sunday, where Justin Fields and Chicago’s offense are looking to stack another impressive outing.

The Bears’ Week 10 game will air on FOX at Noon CT. The television commentators for the game are Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Mark Sanchez (analyst) and Laura Okmin (sideline).

Chicago is coming off a 35-32 shootout loss to the Miami Dolphins (6-3), where they had a chance to win in the end. Fields set an NFL record with 178 rushing yards, the most ever by a quarterback in the regular season. The Bears have averaged 31.3 points in the last three games, and they’ve been rolling ever since the mini-bye week.

Now, Chicago welcomes a Lions team that broke a five-game losing streak with a win over the stumbling Green Bay Packers (3-6). Detroit’s offense knows how to score points, and this Bears defense could be in trouble. But Chicago has Fields, who showed he’s a star in the making with the ability to take over games.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire