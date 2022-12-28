Announcers set for Bears vs. Lions Week 17 game

The Chicago Bears (3-12) will host the Detroit Lions (7-8) on New Year’s Day, where Chicago is looking to snap an eight-game losing streak. But they’ll have to get through a surging Detroit team first.

The Bears’ Week 17 game will air on FOX at Noon CT. The television commentators for the game are Kenny Albert (play by play), Jonathan Vilma (analyst) and Shannon Spake (sideline).

Chicago is coming off a 35-13 loss to the Buffalo Bills, where they kept things close in the first half before being out scored 29-3 in the second half. Now, the Bears will look to avoid being swept by the Lions.

Meanwhile, Detroit is coming off a rough 37-23 loss to the Carolina Panthers, which didn’t help their playoff chances. Expect the Lions to come into this matchup determined to win and take the battle for the final wild card spot into Week 18 against the Green Bay Packers.

Chicago is poised for a top-two draft pick, potentially a No. 1 overall selection, depending on how these final weeks shake out. If the Bears lose out, they’ll go no lower than the second overall pick. If that happens and the Houston Texans win one of their final two games (Jacksonville Jaguars and Indianapolis Colts), Chicago would land the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

