Announcers set for Bears vs. Giants Week 4 game

The Chicago Bears (2-1) will hit the road to battle the New York Giants (2-1) on Sunday, where they’re looking to win their second consecutive game.

While Chicago came away with a narrow win over the Houston Texans (0-2-1), there are plenty of things to clean up, including an abysmal passing game. They should have a good chance to do that against a beatable Giants team.

The Bears’ Week 4 game will be televised on FOX at Noon CT. The television commentators for the game are Joe Davis (play-by-play), Daryl Johnston (analyst) and Pam Oliver (reporter).

For Chicago, there are some encouraging things to come out of the win, including the league’s second-best run game. The Bears are averaging 186.7 rushing yards per game, which bodes well against a Giants defense allowing 138.3 yards on the ground per game.

The Texans remain winless following two weeks after tying in the first game and suffering a loss to the Denver Broncos (1-1) in Week 2. New York has the fourth-best run game, averaging 169.3 rushing yards per game, which is concerning considering how Chicago has struggled defending the run.

There’s plenty for the Bears to correct this week, and they have a good chance to do that against the Giants on Sunday.

