Announcers set for Bears vs. Eagles Week 15 game

The Chicago Bears (3-10) will host the Philadelphia Eagles (12-1) on Sunday, where Chicago is looking to snap a six-game losing streak. But it won’t be easy against arguably the best team in the NFL.

The Bears’ Week 15 game will air on FOX at Noon CT. The television commentators for the game are Joe Davis (play-by-play), Daryl Johnston (analysis) and Pam Oliver (sideline).

Chicago is coming off a much-needed bye week, but they face a difficult matchup against a surging Eagles team that could make things rough on an already-depleted roster.

Justin Fields did make his return back in Week 13, where the Bears opened up the passing game in their loss to the Green Bay Packers. This feels like a game where we could be in for some Fields magic, even if Chicago still ultimately loses.

The Bears will be tested on both sides of the ball, where Philadelphia ranks among the top of the NFL on both sides of the ball. These teams are headed in opposite directions. The Eagles appear bound for the Super Bowl while Chicago is trending toward a top-three draft pick.

