Announcers set for Bears vs. Dolphins Week 9 game

The Chicago Bears (3-5) will battle the Miami Dolphins (5-3) on Sunday, where Chicago is looking to build off an encouraging offensive performance in Week 8.

The Bears’ Week 9 game will air on CBS at Noon CT. The television commentators for the game are Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (analyst), Melanie Collins (sideline).

Chicago is coming off a 49-29 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, where the offense took a step forward while the defense struggled. Unfortunately, things aren’t going to get easier on defense after Roquan Smith was traded to the Baltimore Ravens. But the hope moving forward is that quarterback Justin Fields and this offense can continue to progress and make things exciting down the stretch.

With the Dolphins coming to town, the defense will have to contend with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and his star receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. But there will be opportunities for Fields and this offense to perhaps make this a shootout, which would be exciting in its own right.

Following everything with the trade deadline, it’s a hard to expect many more wins this season. But if Fields can continue to progress before what’s sure to be a busy offseason, that’s all we can ask for.

