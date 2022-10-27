Announcers set for Bears vs. Cowboys Week 8 game

The Chicago Bears (3-4) will battle the Dallas Cowboys (5-2) on Sunday, where Chicago is looking to build on a dominant victory over the New England Patriots (3-4) in Week 7.

The Bears’ Week 8 game will air on FOX at Noon CT. The television commentators for the game are Adam Amin (play-by-play), Daryl Johnston (analyst) and Pam Oliver (sideline).

Chicago is coming off a dominating 33-14 victory over the Patriots, where the offense, defense and special teams excelled. Justin Fields showed that he’s a special talent, the offense was rolling, the defense held New England scoreless in the second half while forcing four turnovers and Cairo Santos remains clutch in the kicking game. Not to mention, Matt Eberflus out-coached Bill Belichick.

Now, the Bears are looking to pull off another improbable win — this time against one of the best teams in the NFC. The Cowboys have a dominant defense that could make things rough on Fields, and Dad Prescott is back in the lineup after missing time with a broken thumb.

Unfortunately, Chicago is 0-2 against the NFC East already this season, with the Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles on deck.

