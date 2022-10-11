Announcers set for Bears vs. Commanders Week 6 game

The Chicago Bears (2-3) will host the Washington Commanders (1-4) on Thursday night, where Chicago is looking to build off an encouraging outing in Week 5.

The Bears’ Week 6 game will be on Thursday Night Football, which will air on Amazon Prime Video. The television commentators for the game are Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst) and Kaylee Hartung (sideline).

Chicago has a chance to get back in the win column against a stumbling Commanders squad that has lost four straight games since winning their season opener.

Bears quarterback Justin Fields took a step forward in his development in last Sunday’s loss, where he looked the most comfortable he’s been all season. He, and the rest of the offense, will have a chance to build on that performance against Washington.

This is the second of three prime-time games for Chicago this season. The Bears lost to the Packers, 22-10, back in Week 2. They’ll also face the New England Patriots (2-3) on Monday Night Football in Week 7.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire