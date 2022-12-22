Announcers set for Bears vs. Bills Week 16 game

The Chicago Bears (3-11) will host the Buffalo Bills (11-3) on Saturday, where Chicago is looking to snap a seven-game losing streak. But it won’t be easy against a top NFL team.

The Bears’ Week 16 game will air on CBS at Noon CT. The television commentators for the game are Greg Gumbel (play-by-play), Adam Archuleta (analyst) and AJ Ross (sideline).

Chicago is coming off a narrow 25-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, where they managed to keep up with one of the best teams in the NFL for four quarters. Now, they face another difficult matchup against an impressive Bills team in what’s expected to be rough weather conditions.

The Bears have a number of injuries piling up, including both starting guards — Teven Jenkins (neck) and Cody Whitehair (knee) — along with receivers Chase Claypool and Equanimeous St. Brown, along with cornerback Kindle Vildor. The goal to wind down the season should be getting out as healthy as possible.

Like the previous week, these teams are headed in opposite directions. The Bills are contending for a Super Bowl while Chicago is trending toward a top-two draft pick.

