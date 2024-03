March Madness announcers revealed for NCAA Tournament men's first round

The teams are locked in, the bracket is set and fans now know everything they can expect for the start of March Madness and the NCAA Men's Tournament.

Part of that involves the announcers who will be calling the games and providing color analysis, essentially, the people who help make the viewing environment at home as enthralling as March Madness can be. So while your bracket almost certainly will be busted Thursday (or Friday, if you're lucky), at the very least you'll have the chance to welcome these names into your home.

Here's a breakdown of the announcers for the first round of the NCAA Men's Tournament.

East Regional

Friday in Brooklyn

No. 8 Florida Atlantic vs. No. 9 Northwestern, 12:15 p.m. ET on CBSNo. 1 Connecticut vs. No. 16 Stetson, 2:45 p.m. ET on CBS

Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Bill Raftery (analyst) Grant Hill (analyst), Tracy Wolfson (sideline reporter)

UConn guard Cam Spencer (12) and teammates celebrate during the final minutes of the team's game against Marquette.

Friday in Spokane

No. 5 San Diego State vs. No. 12 Alabama-Birmingham, 1:45 p.m. ET on TNTNo. 4 Auburn vs. No. 13 Yale, 4:15 p.m. ET on TNT

Lisa Byington (play-by-play), Steve Smith (analyst), Robbie Hummel (analyst), Lauren Shehadi (sideline reporter)

Thursday in Omaha

No. 6 Brigham Young vs. No. 11 Duquesne, 12:40 p.m. ET on truTVNo. 3 Illinois vs. No. 14 Morehead State, 3:10 p.m. ET on truTV

Tom McCarthy (play-by-play), Deb Antonelli (analyst), Avery Johnson (analyst), AJ Ross (sideline reporter)

Thursday in Omaha

No. 2 Iowa State vs. No. 15 South Dakota State, 7:35 p.m. ET on truTVNo. 7 Washington State vs. No. 10 Drake, 10:05 p.m. ET on truTV

Tom McCarthy (play-by-play), Deb Antonelli (analyst), Avery Johnson (analyst), AJ Ross (sideline reporter)

South Regional

Friday in Memphis

No. 8 Nebraska vs. No. 9 Texas A&M, 6:50 p.m. ET on TNTNo. 1 Houston vs. No. 16 Longwood, 9:20 p.m. ET on TNT

Spero Dedes (play-by-play), Jim Spanarkel (analyst), Jon Rothstein (sideline reporter)

Houston forward J'Wan Roberts (13) holds the Big 12 conference championship trophy after a victory against Kansas.

Friday in Brooklyn

No. 4 Duke vs. No. 13 Vermont, 7:10 p.m. ET on CBSNo. 5 Wisconsin vs. No. 12 James Madison, 9:40 p.m. ET on CBS

Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Bill Raftery (analyst) Grant Hill (analyst), Tracy Wolfson (sideline reporter)

Thursday in Pittsburgh

No. 3 Kentucky vs. No. 14 Oakland, 7:10 p.m. ET on CBSNo. 6 Texas Tech vs. No. 11 North Carolina State, 9:40 p.m. ET on CBS

Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), Steve Lappas (analyst), Evan Washburn (sideline reporter)

Friday in Indianapolis

No. 2 Marquette vs. No. 15 Western Kentucky, 2 p.m. ET on TBSNo. 7 Florida vs. No. 10 Boise State/Colorado, 4:30 p.m. ET on TBS

Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Dan Bonner (analyst), Stan Van Gundy (analyst), Andy Katz (sideline reporter)

Midwest Regional

Friday in Indianapolis

No. 1 Purdue vs. No. 16 Montana State/Grambling, 7:25 p.m. ET on TBSNo. 8 Utah State vs. No. 9 TCU, 9:55 p.m. ET on TBS

Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Dan Bonner (analyst), Stan Van Gundy (analyst), Andy Katz (sideline reporter)

Purdue center Zach Edey (15) looks on during the first half against Wisconsin.

Thursday in Salt Lake City

No. 5 Gonzaga vs. No. 12 McNeese State, 7:25 p.m. ET on TBSNo. 4 Kansas vs. No. 13 Samford, 9:55 p.m. ET on TBS

Brad Nessler (play-by-play), Brendan Haywood (analyst), Dana Jacobson (sideline reporter)

Thursday in Pittsburgh

No. 3 Creighton vs. No. 14 Akron, 1:30 p.m. ET on TNTNo. 6 South Carolina vs. No. 11 Oregon, 4 p.m. ET on TNT

Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), Steve Lappas (analyst), Evan Washburn (sideline reporter)

Thursday in Charlotte

No. 7 Texas vs. No. 10 Virginia/Colorado State, 6:50 p.m. ET on TNTNo. 2 Tennessee vs. No. 15 Saint Peter's, 9:20 p.m. ET on TNT

Brian Anderson (play-by-play), Jim Jackson (analyst), Allie LaForce (sideline reporter)

West Regional

Thursday in Charlotte

No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 16 Howard/Wagner, 2:45 p.m. ET on CBSNo. 8 Mississippi State vs. No. 9 Michigan State, 12:15 p.m. ET on CBS

Brian Anderson (play-by-play), Jim Jackson (analyst), Allie LaForce (sideline reporter)

The North Carolina Tar Heels wave goodbye to Duke fans as they leave the court at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Friday in Spokane

No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 13 College of Charleston, 7:35 p.m. ET on truTVNo. 5 Saint Mary's vs. No. 12 Grand Canyon, 10:05 p.m. ET on truTV

Lisa Byington (play-by-play), Steve Smith (analyst), Robbie Hummel (analyst), Lauren Shehadi (sideline reporter)

Friday in Memphis

No. 3 Baylor vs. No. 14 Colgate, 12:40 p.m. ET on truTVNo. 6 Clemson vs. No. 11 New Mexico, 3:10 p.m. ET on truTV

Spero Dedes (play-by-play), Jim Spanarkel (analyst), Jon Rothstein (sideline reporter)

Thursday in Salt Lake City

No. 2 Arizona vs. No. 15 Long Beach State, 2 p.m. ET on TBSNo. 7 Dayton vs. No. 10 Nevada, 4:30 p.m. ET on TBS

Brad Nessler (play-by-play), Brendan Haywood (analyst), Dana Jacobson (sideline reporter)

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: March Madness NCAA Tournament announcers for men's first round