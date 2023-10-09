Announcers named for Tennessee-Texas A&M game

No. 17 Tennessee (4-1, 1-1 SEC) returns from an open date in Week 7.

The Vols will host Texas A&M (4-2, 2-1 SEC) on Saturday at Neyland Stadium.

Kickoff between the Vols and Aggies is slated for 3:30 p.m. EDT. CBS will televise the Southeastern Conference cross-divisional matchup.

Brad Nessler (play-by-play), Gary Danielson (analyst) and Jenny Dell (sideline) will be on the call.

Saturday’s contest will be the fifth all time between Tennessee and Texas A&M. The series is tied, 2-2.

The last meeting between the Vols and Aggies took place at Neyland Stadium on Dec. 19, 2020 in front of a reduced capacity crowd (22,645) due to the coronavirus pandemic.

