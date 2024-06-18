Announcement about the future of NFR Open at PPOB Rodeo

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) and Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo are set to make an announcement on Tuesday, June 18 regarding the future of the NFR Open rodeo event in Colorado Springs.

The NFR Open is a championship event that takes place every year at the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo (PPOB), in which cowboys and cowgirls from across North America converge to take part in bull riding, roping, barrel racing, and more.

This year’s event is set to take place at the Norris Penrose Event Center July 9 -13.

Ahead of that event, the PRCA and PPOB will host a press conference to make an announcement on the future of the event in Olympic City, USA. The press conference will be held at the Norris Penrose Event Center at 1:15 p.m.

FOX21 News will be at the press conference, and you can view the announcement in the video player above once the live stream has begun.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.