Annika Sorenstam, Michelle Wie West among notable names to miss the cut at the U.S. Women’s Open

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. — Annika Sorenstam and Michelle Wie West came into the 77th U.S. Women’s Open not expecting to win, of course. But they certainly wanted to play the weekend.

The task proved too much for both, however, with Wie West carding 73-74 to finish 5 over for the tournament, two shots outside the cut line of 3 over. The field of 156 was cut to the top 60 and ties.

Sorenstam, 51, playing in her first LPGA major since 2008, shot 74-81 to finish at 13 over.

“It was an amazing week,” said Wie West, who announced plans to step away from the tour after this. “It’s definitely a bittersweet week. I wish I would have ended on making the cut and all of that.

“Obviously, no matter what, missing the cut sucks, but overall, I had a very positive experience.”

Here are some of the notable names leaving Pine Needles early.

Annika Sorenstam

Annika Sorenstam of Sweden plays her tee shot on the 14th hole during the first round of the 77th US Women’s Open Championship at Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club on June 02, 2022, in Southern Pines, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Michelle Wie West

Michelle Wie West lines up her putt on the first hole during the first round at the 2022 U.S. Women’s Open Presented by ProMedica at Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club in Southern Pines, N.C. on Thursday, June 2, 2022. (Darren Carroll/USGA)

Yuka Saso

Yuka Saso of Japan plays her tee shot on the 16th hole during the second round of the 77th U.S. Women’s Open at Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club on June 03, 2022, in Southern Pines, North Carolina. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

No champion has gone back-to-back at the Women’s Open in more than 20 years. Yuka Saso continued the trend, becoming the ninth defending champion to post a first-round over par.

Patty Tavatanakit

Patty Tavatanakit of Thailand stands on the second tee box during the second round of the 77th U.S. Women’s Open at Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club on June 03, 2022, in Southern Pines, North Carolina. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Story continues

Tavatanakit played decent on Thursday but struggled Friday, finishing with a 78.

Anna Davis

Anna Davis plays her tee shot on the ninth hole during the first round of the 77th US Women’s Open Championship at Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club on June 02, 2022, in Southern Pines, North Carolina. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Davis won the 2022 Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

Stacy Lewis

Stacy Lewis walks to the 17th green during the second round of the 77th U.S. Women’s Open at Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club on June 03, 2022, in Southern Pines, North Carolina. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Solheim Cup captain posted back-to-back 74s.

1

1