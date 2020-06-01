Annika Sorenstam on breaking gender—and scoring—barriers, being golf buds with Tiger Woods, and her new quarantine hobby

Colonial Country Club will be the center of the sports universe when the PGA Tour returns next Thursday with the Charles Scwab Challenge. It won’t be the first time, though, the famed Fort Worth track has been under such focus.

Seventeen years ago, Annika Sorenstam made history by becoming the first woman to play in a PGA Tour event since since Babe Didrikson Zaharias in 1945. Teeing off on the 10th hole, Sorenstam striped a 4-wood some 250 yards down the middle of the fairway before firing rounds of 71 and 74.

When the 10-time major champ joined the Golf Digest Podcast, she told us that drive remains the best shot of her illustrious career—but there were plenty of other things to talk about as well.

From what else she remembers about that week to her LPGA record-breaking round of 59 to being named as a U.S Women’s Open ambassador for the 75th anniversary of the major she won three times. Sorenstam, who won an incredible 46 times total from 2001-2006, also shared what it’s like being golf buddies with Tiger Woods, how her golf game stacks up today, and what other sport she’s picked up as a hobby during quarantine.

Plus, Daniel Rapaport and Keely Levins join me to discuss a cool new program by the PGA Tour, a bold new strategy by the European Tour, and Tiger as a swing coach. Please have a listen: