Annika Award Watch List: Preseason top 20, plus 10

The Annika Award presented by Stifel is awarded annually to the most outstanding women’s college golfer, as voted on by players, coaches and media. Past winners of the Annika Award include Leona Maguire, Alison Lee, Maria Fassi and last year's winner, Furman's Natalie Srinivasan.
With the COVID-19 pandemic affecting the fall college golf season, the preseason watch list looks a bit different this year. Here are the top 20 players to watch among those competing this fall, plus 10 players to keep an eye on when they return to action this spring:
FALL 20
- Addison Baggarly, Sr., Florida
- Elodie Chapelet, Sr., Baylor
- Caterina Don, Soph., Georgia
- Annabell Fuller, Soph., Florida
- Isabella Fierro, Soph., Oklahoma State
- Sofia Garcia, Sr., Texas Tech
- Sophie Guo, Soph., Texas
- Julia Johnson, Sr., Ole Miss
- Gurleen Kaur, Sr., Baylor
- Agathe Laisne, Sr., Texas
- Ingrid Lindblad, Soph., LSU
- Julie McCarthy, Sr., Auburn
- Michaele Morard, Fr., Alabama
- Pimnipa Panthong, Sr., South Carolina
- Kaitlyn Papp, Sr., Texas
- Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, Soph., South Carolina
- Meghan Schofill, Soph., Auburn
- Latanna Stone, Soph., LSU
- Kaleigh Telfer, Sr., Auburn
- Kenzie Wright, Sr., Alabama
SPRING 10
- Jaravee Boonchant, Sr., Duke
- Linn Grant, Soph., Arizona State
- Vivian Hou, Soph., Arizona
- Rachel Kuehn, Soph., Wake Forest
- Olivia Mehaffey, Sr., Arizona State
- Emilia Migliaccio, Sr., Wake Forest
- Alessia Nobilio, Fr., UCLA
- Gabriela Ruffels, Sr., USC
- Emma Spitz, Soph., UCLA
- Angelina Ye, Soph., Stanford