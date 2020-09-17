Annemiek van Vleuten will miss next week’s world road cycling championships after breaking her left wrist in a crash at the Giro Rosa stage race in Italy on Thursday.

Van Vleuten, a 37-year-old from the Netherlands, will not defend her world title in the road race.

She’s also a two-time world champion in the time trial. Last year, she placed third behind American Chloé Dygert and Dutchwoman Anna van der Breggen in the race of truth at worlds in Great Britain.

In this Olympic cycle, van Vleuten returned to the top of cycling after a horrific crash in the Rio Olympic road race.

She suffered three small spine fractures and a concussion when her brakes appeared to lock, and she flipped into a ditch while leading with about seven miles to go.

The world championships air live on Olympic Channel next week from Imola, Italy. The women’s time trial is Thursday and road race is Saturday.

MORE: How Primoz Roglic beat Luka Doncic in Slovenia

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Follow @nbcolympictalk

On my way to hospital. Stupid crash in front of me in last 500m I could not avoid. 😭@GiroRosaIccrea pic.twitter.com/alTLrHDa1W — Annemiek van Vleuten (@AvVleuten) September 17, 2020





Annemiek van Vleuten out of world championships after Giro Rosa crash originally appeared on NBCSports.com