Annemiek van Vleuten praises her Mitchelton-Scott team after retaining Giro Rosa

Annemiek van Vleuten lifts aloft the trophy after winning the Giro Rosa again

by Owen Rodgers in Udine

Annemiek van Vleuten retained her Giro Rosa title, the longest and most prestigious race in women’s professional cycling, and praised the team who had helped her through its most mountainous edition.

The Mitchelton-Scott team has one of the most complete rosters to deal with the Italian race’s unique challenges.

In Australian Lucy Kennedy they have an excellent climber to do the donkey work, while Amanda Spratt finished third overall, and provided a true alternative had Van Vleuten for some reason faltered.

“In a one day race maybe you can win on your own, a Giro d’Italia you cannot. It’s not just the riders, but you need the staff, we took it very serious and maybe that is one of the secrets, we came here as the best prepared team and that paid off,” said Van Vleuten, before explaining why she took nothing for granted before the final stage.

“It was more easy to go to sleep because you have three minutes [lead], but still everything can happen, crashes, missing something in front, so I took it day by day, not thinking about the victory, but I took a lot of confidence.”

It was the stage five victory, on the road to Lago di Cancano, 2000 metres up in the Alps, which was crucial. The current world time trial champion is also a consummate climber and had attacked on the opening ramp of the 10 kilometre climb, riding solo to win in what is the only ‘grand tour’ for the women’s peloton.

Van Vleuten thanked her team for their input Credit: Getty Images

A second stage victory followed the next day, this time in a 12.1km uphill time trial through the vineyards to Teglio where she transformed what, two days before, had been a 47-second deficit into a lead of 4.17.

Only on Saturday’s ninth stage, on the climb to Malga Montasio, close to the Slovenian border, did cracks appear. The 36 year-old had attacked on the hardest section but was unable to resist road compatriot Anna van de Breggen (Boels-Dolmans), who surged to victory, reclaiming 21 seconds, cementing second overall.

Despite their strength, Van Vleuten’s early deficit had come from the opening day’s uphill team trial. There the team ceded 53 seconds to winners Canyon-SRAM, world champions in the discipline, whose former Polish champion Kasia Niewiadoma took the overall lead.

Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) put in a performance redolent of her pomp, winning four stages, each on punchy uphill finishes, though she was unable to compete on the serious climbs, failing to recreate the form which brought her three overall victories in the race between 2011 and 2014.

There was British success, too, Sheffield based Lizzy Banks (Bigla) winning stage eight with a 12 kilometre solo breakaway into Maniago at the end of Friday’s longest day.