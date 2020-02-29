Annemiek van Vleuten gets season off to winning start at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad - GETTY IMAGES

Five months after claiming the women's road world title in impressive style in Harrogate, Annemiek van Vleuten made a winning return to racing on Saturday as the Dutchwoman won the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad one-day classic.

In conditions that Van Vleuten later described as "Hard, cold, epic – real Flanders weather" the lightweight all-rounder who during the off-season spent time training with her male counterparts from her Mitchelton-Scott squad, including a spell at altitude in Colombia, in the end made her win look easy. It was anything but.

Having suffered a mechanical issue around 70 kilometres into the 122.9km race from Ghent to Ninove, Van Vleuten found herself isolated from both the leading group and any team-mates able to help her chase back on. The two-time world time trial champion, however, wasted little time in closing the gap on the race leaders.

Following a further whittling down, a select group held an advantage of around 40sec on the chasers just under 20km from the finish. As they approached the penultimate cobbled climb of the day, the famous Muur-Kapelmuur, Van Vleuten pressed on before causing a split in the group as the road ramped up to its steepest section of around 19 per cent. Though followed closely by Floortje Mackaij (Sunweb), once over to top Van Vleuten attacked once again and – almost – never looked back.

Though a handful of riders attempted to catch Van Vleuten on the final climb of the day, the Bosberg, none was able to bridge over to vastly experienced 37-year-old.

After soloing her way to the finishing line Van Vleuten completed the race in 3hr 34min 55sec. Marta Bastianelli (Alé BTC Ljubljana) crossed the line 42sec later to take second with Mackaij in third on the same time. Lizzie Banks (Bigla-Katusha) was the highest-placed Briton in sixth, 1min 13sec adrift of Van Vleuten