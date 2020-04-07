Anna Wilson isn’t living in brother Russell Wilson’s shadow

Anna Wilson has been dealt plenty of hardship.

When she was in the fifth grade, her Dad was diagnosed with diabetes. He later stepped on a piece of glass in the house that resulted in an infection and his leg amputated.

After growing up a two-sport athlete at Dartmouth, Anna's dad struggled to get out of bed in the mornings. One day, while she was staying with her grandmother, her dad fell and hit his head. He had a stroke. It didn't get better from there.

"He was in the hospital on June 8, 2010," Anna told Katie Barnes of ESPN. "I remember it clearly because it was the day the Colorado Rockies drafted Russell. My mom and Russell were talking in a separate waiting room from me. When they came to get me, my dad stopped breathing -- he'd lost the strength to continue on his own. He died the next day. I was 12."

Anna had to be strong for her mom, who was grieving the loss of the love of her life. She struggled to live in the shadow of her brother Russell, who by her senior year, had won two Super Bowls and a championship ring.

So, she went to the gym, over and over again. And she found love on the basketball court.

As a senior at Bellevue High School, Anna led her team to a 29-0 record her senior year. They won the state championship and the Nike Tournament of Champions.

That was before a concussion sidelined her for eight months, and the beginning of her collegiate career at Stanford University.

"At that moment, basketball -- this thing that had provided such a path for me -- was being taken away. I was told I might never play again," Anna said. "It took me a long time to feel that joy and happiness again."

After recovering from significant brain trauma, she went on to play three more years at Stanford. Her career with the Cardinal ended in March 2020 when the NCAA Tournament was canceled.

"Even though my senior season ended the way that it did, there is always something good that can come out of the bad," Anna said. "I got to sit in our team's circle for the last time, and I got to tell those people how they made me feel. I got to express that regardless of how my journey started, I saw the struggle all the way through. I made it."

As for carving her own identity, Anna finally feels like she's her own person now. She's no longer living in the shadow of a great athlete. She is that great athlete.

"Over the years, as I've gotten older, I've gotten much closer with Russell," Anna said. "And I feel like his shadow, for me, has dissipated. I don't feel like I'm living in it as much as I was in the past. I feel like I'm very much my own person now, following my own path."

Her brother is proud, too.

Your light shines brighter than the North Star! ⭐️



I love you sis. @a_willy03



"He must increase, but I must decrease."

John 3:30 https://t.co/Slww9Ncb6S









— Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) April 7, 2020

