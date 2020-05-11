Anna van der Breggen, Olympic road race champion, sets retirement date

Anna van der Breggen, the Rio Olympic road race champion from the Netherlands, will retire after the 2021 cycling season.

”The Olympic Games in Tokyo are, of course, a great challenge and an important reason for continuing another year,” van der Breggen said in a press release announcing she will transition to a coaching and team director role with her professional team. ”I also want to end my career with a great, full season. Especially after this year, which was largely lost due to the corona pandemic, I am enormously motivated to continue for one more year.

“I’ve been thinking about a role as team leader/coach for some time. I was quickly excited about the team’s proposal. I had gradually come to realize that I was looking for a new challenge in my life. In 2021, I want to get the best out of myself on my bike for one more season. After that, I will focus on this new job.”

Van der Breggen earned road race gold and time trial bronze in Rio, the best combined performance for a female road cyclist since countrywoman Leontien Zijlaard-van Moorsel swept the road events at the 2000 Sydney Games.

Van der Breggen, then 26, won the Rio road race after countrywoman Annemiek van Vleuten flipped into a ditch while leading alone with seven miles left of the 87-mile event. Van Vleuten suffered three small spine fractures and a concussion. Later, van der Breggen took bronze in the time trial behind American Kristin Armstrong, who three-peated in the event and retired.

Van der Breggen and van Vleuten led Dutch domination this Olympic cycle, combining for four world titles and eight medals between the road race and time trial at the last three world championships.

Van der Breggen and van Vleuten nearly went one-two in both races at 2019 Worlds. But American Chloe Dygert crushed the Dutch in the time trial, winning by a record 92 seconds.

Story continues

Van der Breggen started cycling at age 7, then took a break as a junior rider for a nursing internship in Ghana. Then she rode in support of Dutch superstar Marianne Vos before making her Olympic debut in 2016.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Chloe Dygert wanted to be Prefontaine. Then Bird, Now, her coach.

Anna van der Breggen, Olympic road race champion, sets retirement date originally appeared on NBCSports.com