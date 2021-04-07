Anna Makurat leaving UConn women's basketball program

Apr. 6—STORRS — UConn women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma announced Tuesday that sophomore Anna Makurat has decided to transfer and has entered her name in the NCAA transfer portal.

"We appreciate Anna for her efforts and for being a great teammate the last two seasons," Auriemma said in a statement released by the university. "We wish Anna and her family the best as she continues her collegiate career."

Makurat, a 6-foot-2 guard from Sierakowice, Poland, averaged 6.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists per-game over 48 games in two seasons for the Huskies. She missed the final 13 games during the regular season this year with a stress fracture in her right leg. She saw a limited amount of time in the postseason for UConn, which reached the NCAA Final Four before losing to Arizona in the semifinals, 69-59, in San Antonio.

"Thank you to my teammates and coaches at UConn for supporting me for the last two seasons," Makurat said. "I've grown a lot both on and off the court in my first two years in America. I wish everyone the best at UConn, and I am excited for my next chapter."

Makurat could play three more seasons if she chooses. The NCAA granted a one-time extra year of eligibility for all players this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Makurat's sister Ola, a 6-3 senior forward at Utah, is also in the NCAA transfer portal.