Ann Li earns redemption with express win at French Open

SAMUEL PETREQUIN
·2 min read
  • United States Venus Williams walks back to her side of the court as she plays against Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova during their first round match on day three of the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, Tuesday, June 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
  • Court attendants on the Philippe Chatrier court wear face masks against the coronavirus wait to left spectators on to the court on day three of the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, Tuesday, June 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
  • United States Venus Williams servers to Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova during their first round match on day three of the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, Tuesday, June 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
1 / 3

France Tennis French Open

United States Venus Williams walks back to her side of the court as she plays against Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova during their first round match on day three of the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, Tuesday, June 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

PARIS (AP) — The last time Ann Li had stepped onto a tennis court at Roland Garros, she lost to a 182nd-ranked Russian opponent in qualifying for the clay-court Grand Slam.

The loss had left a bitter taste and the 20-year-old American wanted to erase the bad memory on her return to the French Open.

“It’s funny because I played there on the same court with the same ref, too, last year,” she said Tuesday. “So, I was like, I’ve got to redeem myself.”

That’s exactly what Li did.

Regarded as a rising star, Li did not face a break point on Court 9, lost only six points in the opening set and hit a total of 17 winners to dispatch Margarita Gasparyan 6-0, 6-1 and move into the second round. In just 46 minutes, on her debut in the main draw.

Having recovered from an abdominal injury, the 75th-ranked Li is back to competition after a two-month layoff.

“I had to kind of step back,” she said. “I was in Orlando and took some time and really wanted to heal fully because an ab is a tricky spot. I had some good preparation on the clay there and when I came here I was really excited.”

A former runner-up at Wimbledon in juniors, Li is not a natural on clay, but she said she prepared well for the tournament and feels more comfortable on the slow surface.

“Last year on the red clay it was my first time here, so it was a little bit uncomfortable, a little bit unfamiliar,” she said. “But I feel really good now.”

___

GOODBYE VENUS

The oldest woman at Roland Garros this year, Venus Williams failed in her bid to win a 271st match at a Grand Slam event.

Aged 40, the American veteran lost her opening match at the clay-court major for the fourth straight year, defeated 6-3, 6-1 by Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia on Tuesday.

A runner-up in the French capital 19 years ago, the former top-ranked player dropped her serve six times and hit 23 unforced errors.

“I guess it happened. So moving on," she said when asked about her recent record in Paris.

Despite the loss, Venus will extend her Paris stay since she is scheduled to play doubles with 17-year-old Coco Gauff.

“You know, I think we’re hopefully going to be a perfect match," she said. “She’s so extremely talented that I’ll definitely be expecting her to do all the work."

___

More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Recommended Stories

  • Tennis-Becker worried for Osaka's career following French Open withdrawal

    Naomi Osaka's career could be in danger because of her mental health issues, according to six-time Grand Slam champion Boris Becker. The 23-year-old Osaka withdrew from the French Open on Monday following the controversy surrounding her refusal to take part in post-match media conferences. Her initial reasoning for her media boycott, announced in the build-up to the French Open, was that the nature of the questioning was often damaging to her mental wellbeing.

  • King vs queen: Defending French champs practice together

    For an audience with the “King of Clay,” the current queen of clay thought it best to come prepared. Worried that she might run short of things to say, French Open champion Iga Swiatek says she readied some talking points before hitting balls in a training session in Paris with her idol, 13-time Roland Garros winner Rafael Nadal. Unlike many of his opponents, Swiatek got a huge thrill from being on the receiving end of the kicking, spinning left-handed Nadal forehand that spits off the dust.

  • Grand Slams offers support to Naomi Osaka, vows to improve player experience at events

    Grand Slams stands by its belief that Naomi Osaka's media blackout gave her an unfair advantage.

  • Tennis-Nadal magic yet to rub off on Auger-Aliassime as he loses to Seppi

    Toni Nadal moulded his nephew Rafael into the greatest claycourt player the world has ever seen but the magic is yet to rub off on his new charge, Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime. With the wily Nadal sitting at courtside on Tuesday, the 20-year-old Auger-Aliassime was fancied to claim a first main draw victory at Roland Garros when he took on Italian veteran Andreas Seppi on Court 13. But it was not to be as a rock-solid Seppi, ranked 98th in the world, claimed a 6-3 7-6(8) 4-6 6-4 win.

  • Nike just restocked the shirt Serena Williams' husband wore during her first-round French Open win Monday night

    Build a collection of shirts in support of the greatest athlete of all time.

  • Lukashenko bets on annexed Crimea opening its sky for flights from Belarus

    Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko, who has refused to recognise Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea from Ukraine, said on Tuesday that Minsk was working with Moscow about starting flights to Crimea from Belarus. The national airline of land-locked Belarus is at risk of sanctions by the European Union after a Ryanair flight was pressed to land in Minsk on May 23 to arrest a dissident journalist and his girlfriend.

  • Democrat Nikki Fried announces run for Florida governor

    Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried announced Tuesday she'll seek the Democratic nomination for governor, calling Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis an authoritarian who's putting his party and political ambition ahead of Floridians. Fried criticized DeSantis for trying to quash the voice of Floridians by signing bills that make it more difficult to vote, crack down on protests and make it harder for citizens to change the constitution. “Ron DeSantis has fully embraced the right-wing agenda and authoritarian style of governing that doesn't fit in the state of Florida,” Fried said in a phone interview.

  • Tennis-We need Naomi, says Monfils after Osaka's French Open withdrawal

    PARIS (Reuters) -French number one Gael Monfils said tennis needed Naomi Osaka back on court after the Japanese player withdrew from the French Open amid a row over her media duties and revealed she had been struggling with depression. One of the biggest names in sport, Osaka stunned the tennis world when she pulled out of the Grand Slam on Monday after being fined and threatened with expulsion for declining to face the media after her first-round match on Sunday. She received support from her home country, sponsors, fellow athletes and fans, with Monfils chipping in after his first-round win at Roland Garros on Tuesday.

  • Barty advances at French Open, Rublev eliminated

    Ashleigh Barty fought hard enough to overcome the challenge against Bernarda Pera and and eventually prevailed at the French Open.

  • Serena Williams on Naomi Osaka's controversial French Open exit: 'I know what it's like'

    Serena has plenty of experience with controversy.

  • 2021 U.S. Gymnastics Championships TV, live stream schedule

    Simone Biles comptes in the U.S. Gymnastics Championships, live on NBC Sports. A full TV and live stream schedule is here.

  • Osaka threatened with French Open disqualification over media boycott

    Japanese superstar Naomi Osaka was on Sunday threatened with disqualification from the French Open if she persists with her controversial media boycott, officials said.

  • Long lines and confusion as Venezuela begins COVID-19 vaccination

    Hundreds of senior citizens and health workers stood in long lines on Monday to get vaccinated against the coronavirus as part of Venezuela's inoculation campaign, which has been held up by payment problems and political disputes. The government of President Nicolas Maduro for months said it was unable to pay for vaccines due to U.S. sanctions, but last month announced it had come up with the funds to enter the global COVAX program. The campaign that officially began over the weekend is using vaccines provided by Russia and China.

  • Tennis-Ruud awakening for Paire, but Frenchman the happiest of losers in Paris

    Benoit Paire had been waiting to play in front of a proper crowd for several months, and even if the support of his home fans was not enough as he lost in the French Open first round, the Frenchman was the happiest at Roland Garros on Monday. With up to 1,000 fans allowed to watch on a sun-kissed court Simonne Mathieu, Paire fully enjoyed the loud cheers throughout, even if he was defeated 5-7 6-2 6-1 7-6(4) by Norwegian 15th seed Casper Ruud. Since the COVID-19 pandemic forced most of the tournaments to be played behind closed doors, Paire lost his motivation and tanked several matches, saying playing tennis was not his priority and that losing in the first round and collecting the prize money was enough for him.

  • Boris Johnson faces growing pressure from Tory MPs to push ahead with unlocking on June 21

    Boris Johnson faces growing pressure from Tory MPs to push ahead with unlocking on June 21, as scientists remain split on whether they believe it should be delayed. Senior Conservatives warned that unless the data on the Delta variant of coronavirus - the renamed strain previously known as the Indian strain - worsened significantly, it would be hard to justify postponing the final step in the roadmap out of restrictions. They urged the Prime Minister to think carefully before deviating from his

  • Naomi Osaka's statement about withdrawing from French Open

    The truth is that I have suffered long bouts of depression since the US Open in 2018 and I have had a really hard time coping with that. Anyone that knows me knows I'm introverted, and anyone that has seen me at the tournaments will notice that I'm often wearing headphones as that helps dull my social anxiety.

  • Soccer-Tuchel factor brings new life to Premier League race

    If Manchester City thought next season's Premier League was going to be a repeat of the last two campaigns, fending off Liverpool and Manchester United again, then Saturday's Champions League final defeat to Chelsea will surely have made them think again. Liverpool should indeed be a bigger threat with a fully fit squad including Virgil van Dijk and some new additions, and United are expected to invest heavily on key upgrades. But the Thomas Tuchel factor makes Chelsea a genuine contender.

  • In case you missed it: Conor McGregor trolled Dustin Poirier, but it kind of fell flat

    The score is 1-1 between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier, but "The Diamond" had the last laugh, which kind of renders this pointless.

  • Jon Jones advisor Richard Schaefer offers insight into how he’ll deal with Dana White, UFC

    Successful in the boxing world, Richard Schaefer could have his work cut out for him negotiating with Dana White and the UFC.

  • Tennis-Swiatek begins French Open defence against best friend Juvan

    Swiatek, who turns 20 on Monday, was catapulted into the spotlight at Roland Garros last year when she became Poland's first Grand Slam singles champion and the youngest woman to capture the title in Paris since Monica Seles in 1992. She arrives as the in-form player, having broken into the top 10 of the world rankings on the back of a 6-0 6-0 thrashing of former number one Karolina Pliskova in the Rome final this month. Swiatek expects a tricky test against Juvan, however, with their close friendship complicating matters.