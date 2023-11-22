What is the Ann Arbor weather forecast for Ohio State vs. Michigan?

Ohio State will make its return to Michigan Stadium Saturday.

After losing to the Wolverines in their most recent trip to Ann Arbor in the middle of snow showers, the Buckeyes will be back to try for their first road win against the Wolverines since 2019.

What does the Ann Arbor early weather report look like for Saturday's edition of the Michigan-Ohio State game? Here's what we know.

Ohio State vs. Michigan weather: Ann Arbor to be 'mostly cloudy'

Ohio State will face cold and cloudy weather in Ann Arbor Saturday.

According to the National Weather Service, Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 36 during the day with a low of 23.

Weather.com reports that Ann Arbor will see "winds light and variable" during the day Saturday.

What was the weather report for Ohio State vs. Michigan 2022?

Ohio State hosted the Wolverines on a sunny Saturday in Columbus in 2022.

According to the National Weather Service, highs were near 56 degrees with a south wind between 3-7 mph at Ohio Stadium.

