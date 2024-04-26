Anlaysis: What Nico Hulkenberg's Move Means to the F1 Driver Market

BSR Agency - Getty Images

Nico Hulkenberg's announced move to the Sauber/Audi project has ramifications throughout the F1 grid.

Haas is now officially in the market for a new driver for 2025.

While most drivers on the grid are locked in through at least 2025, there are a few intriguing storylines brewing.

Nico Hulkenberg, who announced on Friday that he will be leaving the Haas F1 team after the current Formula 1 season to Audi's Formula 1 program at Sauber, has long been a likely candidate for one of Audi’s seats.

After all, the 36-year-old German's experience, technical feedback, and nationality tick all the right boxes for the German manufacturer that will be entering F1 in 2026.

It is a no-lose move for Hulkenberg, given that it prolongs his Formula 1 career, which a couple of years ago looked dead and buried, and gives him another shot with a manufacturer as he enters the likely twilight years of his lengthy stint in the championship.

It is no secret that Audi has been pursuing Carlos Sainz, who is a free agent for 2025 after Ferrari recruited Lewis Hamilton in his place. Sainz, the only non-Red Bull driver to win a grand prix since late 2022, is reluctant yet to commit given the current openings at Red Bull Racing and Mercedes.

Sainz is in the strongest form of his near-10-year Formula 1 career, and in September will turn 30—not old by the standards of modern sport, but the Spaniard finds himself at a crucial career juncture.

Red Bull still favors continuity with Sergio Perez but while the Mexican has started 2024 strongly the team is reluctant to commit to him until the summer break given his drop in form and struggles through 2023.

Mercedes has ramped up its private testing program for 17-year-old protégé Andrea Kimi Antonelli, who has been thrust into the limelight after Hamilton’s departure, while in public boss Toto Wolff has regularly made overtures to Max Verstappen amid Red Bull’s off-track dramas, despite the World Champion holding a Red Bull contract through 2028.

In both cases, if Sainz were to be a candidate, it is unlikely that either team would be offering the long-term security that Audi will provide. Red Bull Racing has a history of keeping its non-Verstappen drivers on their toes, while Mercedes is preparing Antonelli as its next star, whether that be for 2025 or 2026.

The tradeoff for Sainz is that if he favors long-term stability—and a likely healthier bank balance—he will spend 2025 towards the rear of the field, given Sauber is currently last in the championship, with no guarantees over Audi’s performance level from 2026.

In the event of Sainz not joining Audi then it is understood that current Alpine racer Esteban Ocon would be the prefered candidate, with incumbents Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu highly unlikely to be kept on, and facing a Formula 1 exit.

What About Haas?

Hulkenberg’s switch to Sauber from 2025 opens a vacancy at Haas.

Haas favors continuity and despite a subdued couple of years Hulkenberg’s exit stands incumbent Kevin Magnussen in good stead, and he has a history with Haas stretching back to 2017. The low-maintenance Magnussen is well-liked by the team and is a feisty racer, often hamstrung in recent years by his one-lap struggles.

A front-running replacement for Hulkenberg at Haas is Ferrari Driver Academy member Oliver Bearman, who impressed with his late call-up to a Ferrari race seat in Saudi Arabia.

Bearman, deputising for the sidelined Sainz, only had one session in the SF-24 during practice but qualified 11th and went on to classify seventh in the race.

Bearman, 18, tested for Haas last year, fulfilling the team’s rookie obligations, and this season that has been expanded to include driving at six practice sessions, starting at Imola next month.

Bearman’s Formula 2 campaign has so far been so-so—owing to Prema’s early issues with the new F2/24 car and a spate of mechanical problems—but Bearman’s ability is obvious, while Haas has long had a Ferrari connection, which may well be strengthened long-term given Ferrari’s only other customer Sauber is switching to Audi power in 2026.

What About Other Teams?

Aside from the openings at Red Bull and Mercedes—and the doubts over Verstappen’s long-term commitment to Red Bull—there is plenty to sort lower down the grid.

Ferrari has Hamilton and Charles Leclerc under lock and key, while likewise McLaren will field Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri through at least 2026.

Aston Martin and Fernando Alonso renewed until 2026 while Lance Stroll will be with the squad for as long as he and team owner, his father Lawrence, see fit.

Alpine pair Ocon and Pierre Gasly are out of contract after 2024 and both have made pledges of loyalty to the struggling team in public, but have privately sounded out opponents over prospective employment.

Daniel Ricciardo’s struggles mean he has gone from being a prospective Red Bull candidate to under pressure to maintain his RB seat, alongside out-of-contract Yuki Tsunoda, with Liam Lawson waiting in the wings.

Williams has Alex Albon under contract through 2025 though Logan Sargeant’s future with the team is less secure.