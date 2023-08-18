Ankle injury for Packers LB De’Vondre Campbell not considered long term

Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst provided a positive health update on linebacker De’Vondre Campbell, who missed joint practices against the New England Patriots because of a new ankle injury.

Gutekunst said Campbell avoided a serious injury and would be back on the field sooner rather than later.

“It’s not a long-term thing,” Gutekunst said Friday. “He’s a seasoned pro so I don’t think this will hold him back much.”

There are 23 days between Friday and Sunday, Sept. 10, the date of the Packers’ Week 1 showdown with the Chicago Bears. Campbell has over three weeks to get the ankle healthy and return to the practice field.

Last season, Campbell dealt with a nagging shoulder injury before a knee injury knocked him out for four games. He was looking forward to entering training camp completely healthy.

In Campbell’s absence over the last two practices, third-year linebacker Isaiah McDuffie worked alongside Quay Walker with the starting defense. Veteran Eric Wilson also got more reps at linebacker.

McDuffie tried to make the most of his first-team snaps.

“It was very (beneficial),” McDuffie told Wes Hodkiewicz of Packers.com. “Any snaps I get I feel like are very, very critical for my development and for me to take that next step.”

Campbell won’t be expected to play in Saturday’s preseason game against the Patriots.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire