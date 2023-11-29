Ankle injury keeps Tyreek Hill out of practice

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill didn't miss much time after hurting his ankle against the Jets last Friday, but the issue was enough to keep him from joining the team at practice on Wednesday.

Hill was one of four Dolphins who did not take part in the team's first practice session of the week. The issue didn't slow him down much against the Jets as Hill caught nine passes for 102 yards and a score, so a return to work on Thursday would likely point in the direction of him playing against the Commanders.

Safety Jevon Holland (knees), tackle Kendall Lamm (back), and running back Raheem Mostert (ankle, knee) were also out of practice.

Running back De'Von Achane (knee), tackle Terron Armstead (knee, quad), running back Chris Brooks (knee), defensive back Elijah Campbell (shoulder), EDGE Bradley Chubb (knee), wide receiver Chase Claypool (knee), long snapper Blake Ferguson (ankle), offensive lineman Robert Hunt (hamstring), fullback Alec Ingold (foot, ankle), offensive lineman Robert Jones (knee), tight end Durham Smythe (ankle), and offensive lineman Connor Williams (illness) were all limited.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is on the report due to the laceration he suffered on his right arm against the Jets, but was a full participant.