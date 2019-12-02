Ankle injury ends T.J. Hockenson’s season

Lions first-round pick T.J. Hockenson‘s rookie season is over.

Head coach Matt Patricia said on Monday that Hockenson will be placed on injured reserve after hurting his ankle in the team’s Thanksgiving Day loss to the Bears. He had a protective boot on after the game and was using a one-leg scooter to help him move around.

The Lions made Hockenson the eighth overall pick in this year’s draft and he had a big debut performance with six catches for 131 yards and a touchdown. He ends the year with 32 catches for 367 yards and two touchdowns, so the Week One outing remained his high water mark as a receiver.

Jesse James, Logan Thomas and Isaac Nauta are the other tight ends in Detroit.