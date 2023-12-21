Ankle injury doesn't keep Darden from becoming a Rebel

Dec. 20—TUPELO — A little more than two months after committing to Ole Miss, Shamaar Darden suffered a season-ending ankle injury. But the Rebels stuck with him.

On Wednesday, the Tupelo defensive back signed with Ole Miss. Darden said it meant a lot that Lane Kiffin and his coaching staff kept him in the fold.

"A lot of schools have been texting me and been thinking Ole Miss was going to take my offer away," Darden said, "but I've been strong on Ole Miss for the past five months, so I'm going to keep on saying, 'Hotty Toddy.'"

As a junior, the 6-foot-2, 170-pounder recorded 73 tackles, 3 tackles-for-loss and eight passes defended. He had nine tackles this season before getting injured in Week 3 against Hernando.

"I've heard (Ole Miss defensive coordinator) Pete Golding say, 'That kid doesn't get injured, he's probably one of the top safeties in the nation,'" Tupelo coach Ty Hardin said. "He was playing like one of the best ones in the nation."

Darden joins an Ole Miss signing class that was ranked 21st in the country as of Wednesday afternoon, according to the 247Sports composite rankings. The Rebels have also cleaned up in the transfer portal.

Darden said his ankle is healing nicely, and he's ready to show what he can do at the next level.

"I bring a lot of heat," he said. "I like the heat and to compete."

Four of Darden's teammates also signed Wednesday; linebacker Tristan Jernigan, who will announce his decision on Friday, was also present for the ceremony. It's the largest number of Tupelo players to ink scholarships in the early signing period during Hardin's four years at the helm.

Quarterback Jeremiah Harrell, defensive tackle Vontay Hunt and wide receiver Amarion Westmoreland all signed with Northeast Mississippi Community College. Cornerback Jakwon Morris signed with Northwest Mississippi Community College.

All six players will start college in January.

"It says a lot about these young men that they had a plan and had a track to get on schedule," Hardin said. "Some of these guys that are going to community college, if they have a good spring they're able to leave in the spring, they're able to leave next fall, because they're automatic qualifiers."

