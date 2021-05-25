His ankle fully healed, Jimmy Garoppolo is trying to figure out how to remain healthy

The 49ers are 24-9, including the postseason, with Jimmy Garoppolo as their starting quarterback. The problem, though, is Garoppolo hasn’t found a way to stay on the field.

He has missed 23 games since the 49ers made him their full-time starter. That was a big reason the 49ers used the third overall choice on Trey Lance.

“This offseason, I had a list of things that I wanted to improve on,” Garoppolo said Tuesday, via 49erswebzone.com. “First of all, get the body back right, healthy and everything. And it’s been going really well. The body feels great.”

Garoppolo missed 10 games last season with high-ankle sprains.

He said the ankle is fully healed and “feels great.”

“His ankle seems totally healed,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. “I mean, I haven’t even asked him about it because it looks so good. So, I’d be surprised if there’s anything lingering from it.”

Garoppolo, 29, has added muscle in an attempt to help keep him on the field.

“I was trying to, yeah,” Garoppolo said. “Nothing crazy, but just . . . another thing I was trying to do this offseason, to stay healthy this year, and just put myself in the best situation possible to be successful.”

This season, though, Garoppolo has something else to worry about keeping him from taking the field. The 49ers didn’t draft Lance to have him sit forever.

