Aniyah Augmon isn't done with basketball in Albuquerque yet

May 29—In case you hadn't heard, Aniyah Augmon will, in fact, be back on the basketball court next season.

Just not with the UNM Lobos.

The former Lobo standout is shifting into the coaching ranks. Augmon, 21, will be an assistant coach and director of player development for the Albuquerque Academy girls program.

"Honestly, right before I was about to go home (to Texas), he (new Chargers coach Josh Skarsgard) reached out to me, letting me know he had something available," Augmon said. "It wasn't my intention to start coaching, but I have a lot to give to these girls, a lot of insight. So why not? Why not put it in the right place?"

Augmon said she helped train Skarsgard's kids for a couple of years at ABC Prep, Albuquerque's relatively new prep basketball academy.

Skarsgard got the Academy girls job last week.

Augmon laughed as she said she was literally "packing on up" to leave New Mexico when the call came from Skarsgard. In addition to sitting on the bench this coming season, Augmon has been tabbed as Academy's director of player development.

She said wasn't 100% sure what that part of the job will entail. But she knew what part of it would mean.

"To develop them on and off the court, making sure they have life skills that go beyond the basketball court," Augmon said, adding that the players "need someone to push them, hard."

As for venturing into the high school ranks to coach, Augmon said she was ready.

"I sure am. I don't run away from challenges. I run into them," she said.

Augmon ended her Lobo career after her junior season, one that saw her be named the Mountain West Conference Defensive Player of the Year. After last season, she announced she'd be forgoing her senior season.

"The girls basketball community at (Academy) is so fortunate to have a coach of her caliber to help teach their daughters," Skarsgard said.