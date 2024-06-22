Is there animosity from Michigan fans toward USC due to Rose Bowl losses to Trojans?

USC has usually had Michigan’s number when the two schools have played in the Rose Bowl. Michigan did beat USC in 1989, but that was the exception and not the norm.

Just one example: 1977.

“Ricky Bell was the top running back on the 1976 Trojans, but a freshman named Charles White scored a fourth-quarter touchdown for USC to power the Men of Troy to a bruising 14-6 win over the Wolverines in the Arroyo Seco. This was one of many USC victories over Michigan in the Rose Bowl. They are all historic and significant. Only the 1979 and 2004 Rose Bowls are bigger, given that both games sealed a national championship for the Trojans,” we wrote.

We talked to Michigan analyst T.J. Ronin about the attitude of Michigan fans toward USC leading into this September’s big game at the Big House. The discussion is on our show at The Voice of College Football:

