Animals at Washington Zoo play with pumpkins
Oregon's coach was aggressive the whole game. Was it always the smart play? Also in this edition: Deion Sanders and Colorado have taken their lumps after an embarrassing few weeks but far exceeded expectations.
Jason Fitz is joined by Frank Schwab to recap each and every game from the Sunday Week 6 NFL slate. The dynamic duo highlight the Buffalo Bills' narrow escape from the New York Giants, the undefeated teams' first losses as the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles fell to the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets, respectively (which leads to a debate over who is the best team in the NFL six weeks in) and the Baltimore Ravens beating the Tennessee Titans in London, as the Titans appear to be broken. Jason and Frank recap all the remaining Sunday games, as they were impressed by performances from the Houston Texans, Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins and came away discouraged by the Atlanta Falcons, Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots.
“The kid Carter, what a game he had out there," manager Bruce Bochy marveled after the Rangers' ALCS Game 1 victory over the Astros.
The Week 6 NFL Sunday slate might have been the wildest one yet. We saw the two remaining unbeatens fall to teams playing with backup QBs and an SNF finish that went down to the literal final play. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski go game-by-game and provide their instant fantasy reactions to all the action from Week 6.
Jalen Hurts threw a late interception and the Jets capitalized to climb back to .500 and earn their first win over Philadelphia in franchise history.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde react to all of the major games that took place this weekend in college football as quite a handful of ranked teams suffered a loss on Saturday.
The Lions got a big offensive play from a new source on Sunday.
Officials didn't have a great day Sunday in Cleveland.
Charles Leno and his wife, Jen, announced on Sunday morning that she had experienced a miscarriage.
The Titans' defensive tackle said the team needs to figure out who on the 2-4 team still wants to play.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Eagles vs. Jets game.
Fields appeared to injure his throwing hand while being sacked.
Follow all the NFL Week 6 action live right here with Yahoo Sports.
The Heisman Trophy odds have shifted dramatically after Week 7 of the college football season.
The Ravens are coming off a tough loss against the division-rival Steelers in Week 5.
Here's how to watch the Oregon vs. Washington game this week, plus the rest of the Week 7 college football schedule.
The Buffaloes led 29-0 at halftime.
It's never too early in your career to pull a Tom Brady.
Deshaun Watson's absence from the lineup is a bit unusual.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.