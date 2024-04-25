Animals, fireworks & themes | Johnson City Doughboys release promotional schedule

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City Doughboys have a busy 2024 season planned with several promotional nights at TVA Credit Union Park.

The opening night of the season on June 4 will also be the team’s first Dollar Day Tuesday when select concessions and beer will only cost a dollar. Magnet schedules will also be given away to fans that night.

On June 14, the first fireworks show of the season will take place during the Doughboys’ Make a Wish night.

June continues with a slate of promotional events like Star Wars Night, a pre-game catch with dads on Father’s Day, a Scooby Doo Night, the Funny Farm Petting Zoo, a princess-themed night and a Margaritaville Night.

July will feature more fireworks nights, a Honky Tonk Night and special giveaways.

The Doughboys are also hosting the Appalachian League Home Run Derby on July 22 and the Appy League All-Star Game on July 23. Fireworks will close out both nights.

The season concludes on July 30 with a fan appreciation night.

A full schedule of promotional events during the Doughboys season can be found below.

Single-game tickets go on sale May 1, and information on season tickets is available by calling the ticket office at 423-461-4866.

