Animal Rising protesters will meet fierce resistance at Epsom Derby

The Grand National saw 118 people arrested after protesters got onto the track and tried to glue themselves to fences - PA/Tim Goode

The Jockey Club have promised to employ "robust" security measures for the Epsom Derby after animal rights protesters said they would target the event.

Animal Rising are planning to disrupt the world’s greatest Flat race on June 3 with the group claiming they will assemble up to 1,000 protesters who will lock and glue themselves onto perimeter fencing.

It is believed the Jockey Club and the British Horseracing Authority have had some assurance from the protest group they will not try and get on the course once the race has started; an act which would not only endanger their own lives but jockeys and the horses they purport to be protecting.

The Jockey Club’s chief executive Nevin Truesdale said: “We have been working with Surrey Police to ensure we have robust security measures in place. While we respect everyone’s right to peaceful and lawful protest, we would condemn illegal and reckless plans to breach security in an effort to disrupt action on the track and endanger safety of the participants in the strongest terms.”

Animal Rising have pointed out that Epsom is "almost unpoliceable" because the downs in the middle of the course are public common ground, where racegoers on their feet cannot be charged for entrance. The course owners and racing’s ruling body are refusing to comment or divulge what tactics they will take but it will involve heavy security, large numbers of police at a lot of expense.

One of the most dramatic racecourse protests in history took place when suffragette Emily Davidson, who had been imprisoned eight times, threw herself under the King’s horse, Anmer, rounding Tattenham Corner in 1913. She died of her injuries four days later.

There have been other protests since. Animal rights protesters were a contributory factor to the Void National in 1993 and this year 118 people were arrested at Aintree for causing a public nuisance, obstructing highways and being in possession of controlled drugs. The BHA will have learned valuable lessons from Aintree, where the timing of the protest - shortly after the horses had been saddled - caused a number of horses to boil over. In the eyes of many, that was the reason for Hill Sixteen’s death at the first fence.

There also appeared to be a rush to get the race on with some jockeys believing they did not have time to look at the first fence. There are two major differences at Epsom; there are usually only about 14 runners not 40 and this year’s race has already been brought forward to 1.30 to avoid a clash with the FA Cup final.

It is unclear whether the King and Queen will be following the tradition of the last Queen, who ring-fenced the first Saturday in June in her diary, by attending. It looks unlikely now that they will have a runner.

