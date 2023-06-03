Police arrest 19 protesters over plans to disrupt the Epsom Derby

Police liaison officers walk past members of animal rights protest group Animal Rising, after they were allocated a space by the Jockey Club, near to the racecourse's entrance to demonstrate during the Derby Festival at Epsom Downs - PA Wire /Mike Egerton

Surrey Police have preempted plans by the Animal Rising group to disrupt the Epsom Derby by making 19 arrests on the morning of the race.

A total of 11 people were arrested in the early hours of Saturday at addresses in Mitcham and Byfleet following intelligence-based warrants, while a further eight were detained after a vehicle was stopped at the back of the racecourse on Canons Lane in Burgh Heath at 10.20am.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The race does not start until 1.30pm but the Jockey Club, who own the Epsom course, have taken out a High Court injunction against protesters attempting to storm the course or disrupt the race after the Grand National was delayed in April.

Animal Rising have repeatedly vowed to stop or delay the 244th edition of the Derby, prompting the Jockey Club to spend an additional £150,000 on an unprecedented security operation.

Protecting the Epsom Downs site poses major challenges due to its easy accessibility to the public and the 19 protesters were all arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit public nuisance. They remain in police custody.

High perimeter fencing was evident around the back of the course, including in the woods of Epsom Downs, as well as police spotters and additional private security.

Advertisement

The ‘official’ protest directly outside of the racecourse was attended by around 40 activists, with Animal Rising campaigners using a loud speaker to highlight its desire to “repair our connection” with animals and to disrupt “outdated animal racing events”.

“We have been clear in our approach that criminal activity will not be tolerated at the Epsom Derby Festival,” said Supt Michael Hodder of Surrey Police. “As a result of intelligence, we have arrested 19 people who we believe were intent on illegally disrupting today’s events. Our officers will be at the event throughout the day to continue in keeping the public safe and preventing criminality.”

An Animal Rising statement on Saturday highlighted reports of facial recognition cameras around Epsom Downs and claimed that the arrests were “another example of how the Government is attempting to outlaw all protests and ignore critical societal issues”. It also restated its desire to disrupt the world’s most famous flat-race.

“We are seeing an intensive policing operation to protect the interests of a multi-billion pound industry that the majority of the public, as a nation of animal lovers, recognise as cruel to horses,” said Dan Kidby, co-founder of Animal Rising.

Animal rights protest group Animal Rising with signs as Police Liaison Officer stand behind outside the entrance of the race course ahead of the Derby Day of the 2023 Derby Festival at Epsom Downs Racecourse - PA Wire/Mike Egerton

“A horse dies every other day in racing. Animal Rising will not stop trying to bring these issues to the forefront of the public agenda and demand change.”

Advertisement

The security operation, which includes a low flying helicopter circling Epsom Downs on Saturday morning, is the most sophisticated in the historic event’s long history. More than 30 special constables from Surrey Police have also volunteered to support the operation, including specially trained drone pilots.

Nevin Truesdale, chief executive of the Jockey Club, said the package of measures agreed with Surrey Police were like “no other seen in the past”.

The Jockey Club have also offered protesters an area near the racecourse’s entrance to demonstrate but Claudia Penna Rojas, a spokesperson for Animal Rising, said that she was “prepared to do what’s necessary to do what’s right by these animals”.

Animal Rising are also organising their own “vegan alternative to the Epsom Derby Festival” outside the course between 10am and 4pm.

Advertisement

It is exactly 110 years since the suffragette, Emily Davison, was killed after running in front of King George V’s horse at Tattenham Corner during the Epsom Derby.

Truesdale said that the horses get “fantastic care” and that the industry had spent £40 million on welfare over the last two decades.

A statement from Countryside Alliance, read: “Animal Rising routinely cross the line between acceptable protest and causing blatant chaos. Today’s action taken by the police demonstrates that when the welfare of animals, riders and spectators is even remotely put at risk, swift robust action can and will be taken.” attributable to Mo-Metcalf Fisher.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.