Animal rights groups condemn Bob Baffert, call for change after another racehorse dies

Animal rights groups called for sweeping change after a horse trained by Bob Baffert was euthanized on the track at Pimlico Race Course on Saturday ahead of Preakness Stakes.

PETA called for Baffert, who has been linked with numerous horse deaths over the years, to be banned from Pimlico, and the Humane Society said in a statement there is an urgent need for reform.

"The tragic loss of Havnameltdown at the 2023 Preakness, coming after the eight horse deaths prior to and since the Kentucky Derby, underscores the urgent need for sweeping reforms in the horse racing industry. It's time to prioritize horse safety, implement the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act doping program, and stop gambling with racehorses’ lives,” Kitty Block, president and CEO of the Humane Society of the United States, said in a statement.

Havnameltdown was racing toward the front of the pack when he stumbled around a turn. Jockey Luis Saez fell off and fell to the ground. Havnameltdown continued running around the final turn in some noticeable distress. The horse was then looked at by veterinarians before being euthanized.

Shortly after the death, Baffert celebrated another horse he trained, National Treasure, winning the Preakness Stakes.

"We had a horrible race and we've just been really totally wiped out after that horse got hurt," Baffert said on the broadcast after the race. "It's been a very emotional day."

Bob Baffert's controversial history with horse racing

Baffert has a history of horses dying under his care. According to the Washington Post, at least 74 horses have died in Baffert’s care in California since 2000. When factoring in the number of races run, Baffert’s horses have died at the highest rate of the 10 trainers who have had the most horse deaths, per the Washington Post's analysis.

PETA statement regarding horses trained by Bob Baffert

PETA senior vice president Kathy Guillermo released a statement Saturday following Havnameltdown’s fatal injury.

“Pimlico should have followed Churchill Downs’ example and barred Bob Baffert from the track. Baffert has been implicated in drugging scandals and the deaths of seven horses who collapsed in California, and at least 75 horses in his care have died. The tragic death of Havnameltdown is the latest in a long line of fatalities," Guillermo said. "The racing industry must kick out the bad guys or it will have blood on its hands as well as blood on its tracks."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: PETA, Humane Society call for change after Bob Baffert-trained horse dies