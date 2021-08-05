Anika Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Anika Therapeutics Inc.
Revenue growth of 24% year-over-year
Company raises full year revenue growth outlook to 11-14%

BEDFORD, Mass., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIK), a global joint preservation company in early intervention orthopedics, today reported financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Summary

  • Revenue in the second quarter of 2021 was $38.1 million, 24% higher year-over-year, compared to $30.7 million in the second quarter of 2020, on recovery from initial COVID impact.

    • Joint Preservation and Restoration revenue of $11.9 million, up 79%

    • Joint Pain Management revenue of $24.3 million, up 9%

    • Other revenue of $1.9 million

    • Joint Preservation and Restoration represented 31% of total revenues, compared with 22% last year, highlighting the continued transformation of the business.

  • Gross margin was 55%, reflecting $3.8 million of acquisition related expenses and $2.1 million of product rationalization charges. Adjusted gross margin1, excluding these charges, was 70%.

  • Net income was $6.5 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $7.7 million, or $0.54 loss per diluted share, in the prior year. Net income this quarter benefited from a reduction in the value of contingent consideration of $9.8 million, net of tax, or $0.67 per diluted share. Adjusted net income1 for the quarter was $1.4 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, compared to $1.2 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, in the prior year.

  • Adjusted EBITDA1 for the quarter was $6.1 million, compared to $5.6 million for the second quarter of 2020.

  • Operating cash flow was $4.3 million; cash balance of $97.2 million.

1 See description of non-GAAP financial information contained in this release.

Recent Operational Highlights

  • Performed first surgical procedure with Anika’s WristMotion® Total Wrist Arthroplasty System as part of its limited market launch. WristMotion is an exciting addition to Anika’s product portfolio, preserving motion and native anatomy in patients with arthritic wrist joints. Full nationwide market launch is planned for Fall 2021.

  • Received 510(k) clearance for a reverse shoulder implant system. This foundational clearance sets the stage for the development and expansion of our shoulder implant portfolio in the future.

Cheryl R. Blanchard, Ph.D., Anika’s President and CEO, commented, “We are pleased with our second quarter revenue growth as elective procedures continued to recover from the initial COVID impact. We are making significant progress in our business transformation but still view the impact of COVID as a headwind. We continue to expect double digit revenue growth in 2021, with stability in Joint Pain Management and strengthening in Joint Preservation, and we remain on track toward our 2024 goal to double revenues off our 2019 base.”

Fiscal 2021 Outlook

The Company expects its overall revenue for fiscal year 2021 to grow 11-14% year-over year, up from its previous guidance of 10-13%. This growth is driven by Joint Preservation and Restoration growth of upper 20% to low 30% range with mid-single digit growth in Joint Pain Management. Other revenue is expected to be down low to mid-single digits for the year.

There remains continued uncertainty in the global market associated with the impact of the COVID pandemic, and the Company’s outlook for fiscal 2021 is subject to changing dynamics associated with COVID including vaccine distribution, COVID variants and other related developments.

Conference Call Information

Anika’s management will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss its financial results and business highlights today, Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 5:00 pm ET. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-866-269-4262 (toll-free domestic) or 1-856-344-9206 (international) and providing the conference ID number 2579568. A live audio webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of Anika’s website, www.anika.com. A slide presentation with highlights from the conference call will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Anika website. A replay of the webcast will be available on Anika’s website approximately two hours after the completion of the event.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered supplemental to, and not a substitute for, the Company’s reported financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Furthermore, the Company’s definition of non-GAAP measures may differ from similarly titled measures used by others. Because non-GAAP financial measures exclude the effect of items that will increase or decrease the Company’s reported results of operations, Anika strongly encourages investors to review the Company’s consolidated financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety. The Company presents these non-GAAP financial measures because it uses them as supplemental measures in internally assessing the Company’s operating performance, and, in the case of Adjusted EBITDA, it is set as a key performance metric to determine executive compensation. The Company also recognizes that these non-GAAP measures are commonly used in determining business performance more broadly and believes that they are helpful to investors, securities analysts, and other interested parties as a measure of comparative operating performance from period to period.

Adjusted Gross Margin

In Q2 2021, adjusted gross margin is defined by the Company as adjusted gross profit divided by total revenue. The Company defines adjusted gross profit as GAAP gross profit excluding amortization of certain acquired assets, the impact of inventory fair-value step up associated with our recent acquisitions and non-cash product rationalization charges.

Adjusted EBITDA

In Q2 2021, adjusted EBITDA is defined by the Company as GAAP net income excluding depreciation and amortization, interest and other income (expense), income taxes, stock-based compensation expense, acquisition related expenses, non-cash charges related to goodwill impairment and changes in the fair value of contingent consideration associated with the Company’s recent acquisitions as a result of the COVID pandemic, and non-cash product rationalization charges.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS

Adjusted net income is defined by the Company as GAAP net income excluding acquisition related expenses, inclusive of the impact of purchase accounting, on a tax effected basis, and the non-cash product rationalization charges. In the context of adjusted net income, the impact of purchase accounting includes amortization of inventory step up and intangible assets recorded as part of purchase accounting for acquisition transactions. The amortized assets contribute to revenue generation, and the amortization of such assets will recur in future periods until such assets are fully amortized. These assets include the estimated fair value of certain identified assets acquired in acquisitions in 2020 and beyond, including in-process research and development, developed technology, customer relationships and acquired tradenames. As a result of COVID, the Company is also specifically excluding the impacts of goodwill impairment charges and changes in the fair value of contingent consideration associated with the acquisition transactions, each on a tax effected basis. Adjusted diluted EPS is defined by the Company as GAAP diluted EPS excluding acquisition related expenses and the impact of purchase accounting, each on a tax-adjusted per share basis, and non-cash product rationalization charges. Again, the Company is also specifically excluding the impacts of goodwill impairment charges and changes in the fair value of contingent consideration associated with recent acquisition transactions, each on a tax effected basis if applicable.

A reconciliation of adjusted gross profit to gross profit (and the associated adjusted gross margin calculation), adjusted EBITDA to net income, adjusted net income to net income and adjusted diluted EPS to diluted EPS, the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, is shown in the tables at the end of this release.

About Anika
Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIK), is a global joint preservation company that creates and delivers meaningful advancements in early intervention orthopedic care. We partner with clinicians to understand what they need most to treat their patients and we develop minimally invasive products that restore active living for people around the world. We are committed to leading in high opportunity spaces within orthopedics, including osteoarthritis pain management, regenerative solutions, soft tissue repair and bone preserving joint technologies. Anika is headquartered in Massachusetts with operations in the United States and Europe. For more information about Anika, please visit www.anika.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, concerning the Company's expectations, anticipations, intentions, beliefs or strategies regarding the future which are not statements of historical fact, including those statements in the last sentence of the quotation from Dr. Blanchard, and in the section captioned “Fiscal 2021 Outlook” related to potential future revenues and the impacts of COVID. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Company's management and are subject to significant risks, uncertainties, and other factors. The Company's actual results could differ materially from any anticipated future results, performance, or achievements described in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors including, but not limited to, (i) the Company's ability to successfully commence and/or complete clinical trials of its products on a timely basis or at all; (ii) the Company's ability to obtain pre-clinical or clinical data to support domestic and international pre-market approval applications, 510(k) applications, or new drug applications, or to timely file and receive FDA or other regulatory approvals or clearances of its products; (iii) that such approvals will not be obtained in a timely manner or without the need for additional clinical trials, other testing or regulatory submissions, as applicable; (iv) the Company's research and product development efforts and their relative success, including whether we have any meaningful sales of any new products resulting from such efforts; (v) the cost effectiveness and efficiency of the Company's clinical studies, manufacturing operations, and production planning; (vi) the strength of the economies in which the Company operates or will be operating, as well as the political stability of any of those geographic areas; (vii) future determinations by the Company to allocate resources to products and in directions not presently contemplated; (viii) the Company's ability to successfully commercialize its products, in the U.S. and abroad; (ix) the Company's ability to provide an adequate and timely supply of its products to its customers; and (x) the Company's ability to achieve its growth targets. Additional factors and risks are described in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and they are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements are made based on information available to the Company on the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the information contained in this press release.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended June 30,

For the Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Revenue

$

38,145

$

30,678

$

72,437

$

66,075

Cost of Revenue

17,333

16,936

30,651

31,136

Gross Profit

20,812

13,742

41,786

34,939

Operating expenses:

Research and development

7,293

4,532

13,654

10,582

Selling, general and administrative

17,989

14,550

36,164

28,981

Goodwill impairment

-

-

-

18,144

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

(13,650

)

4,196

(18,470

)

(20,326

)

Total operating expenses

11,632

23,278

31,348

37,381

Income (loss) from operations

9,180

(9,536

)

10,438

(2,442

)

Interest and other income (expense), net

(50

)

(169

)

(93

)

110

Income (loss) before income taxes

9,130

(9,705

)

10,345

(2,332

)

Income taxes

2,599

(1,997

)

976

(417

)

Net income (loss)

$

6,531

$

(7,708

)

$

9,369

$

(1,915

)

Net income (loss) per share:

Basic

$

0.45

$

(0.54

)

$

0.65

$

(0.13

)

Diluted

$

0.45

$

(0.54

)

$

0.64

$

(0.13

)

Weighted average common shares outstanding:

Basic

14,393

14,199

14,368

14,201

Diluted

14,627

14,199

14,583

14,201


Anika Therapeutics, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

June 30,

December 31,

ASSETS

2021

2020

Current assets:

Cash, cash equivalents and investments

$

97,181

$

98,318

Accounts receivable, net

29,426

24,102

Inventories, net

42,857

46,209

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

8,297

8,754

Total current assets

177,761

177,383

Property and equipment, net

49,540

50,613

Right-of-use assets

21,849

22,619

Other long-term assets

18,748

15,420

Intangible assets, net

87,084

91,157

Goodwill

8,149

8,413

Total assets

$

363,131

$

365,605

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

8,101

$

8,984

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

16,396

14,793

Contingent consideration

16,870

13,090

Total current liabilities

41,367

36,867

Other long-term liabilities

1,710

1,244

Contingent consideration

70

22,320

Deferred tax liability

13,100

11,895

Lease liabilities

20,080

20,879

Stockholders’ equity:

Common stock, $0.01 par value

144

143

Additional paid-in-capital

60,699

55,355

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(4,852

)

(4,542

)

Retained earnings

230,813

221,444

Total stockholders’ equity

286,804

272,400

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

363,131

$

365,605


Anika Therapeutics, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP Gross Profit to Adjusted Gross Profit

(per share data)

(unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended June 30,

For the Six Months Ended June 30,

in thousands

2021

2020

2021

2020

Gross Profit

$

20,812

$

13,742

$

41,786

$

34,939

Product rationalization related charges

2,063

1,920

2,063

1,920

Acquisition related intangible asset amortization

1,562

1,758

3,124

2,721

Acquisition related inventory step up

2,208

2,032

4,786

4,123

Adjusted Gross Profit

$

26,645

$

19,452

$

51,759

$

43,703

Adjusted Gross Margin

70

%

64

%

71

%

66

%

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended June 30,

For the Six Months Ended June 30,

in thousands, except per share data

2021

2020

2021

2020

Net income (loss)

$

6,531

$

(7,708

)

$

9,369

$

(1,915

)

Interest and other expense (income), net

50

169

93

(110

)

(Benefit) provision for income taxes

2,599

(1,997

)

976

(417

)

Depreciation and amortization

1,716

1,739

3,437

3,412

Share-based compensation

2,797

2,240

5,056

2,033

Product rationalization

2,063

2,892

2,063

2,892

Acquisition related expenses

-

-

-

4,184

Acquisition related intangible asset amortization

1,787

1,996

3,574

3,047

Acquisition related inventory step up

2,208

2,032

4,786

4,123

Goodwill impairment

-

-

-

18,144

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

(13,650

)

4,196

(18,470

)

(20,326

)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

6,101

$

5,559

$

10,884

$

15,067

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Adjusted Net Income

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended June 30,

For the Six Months Ended June 30,

in thousands, except per share data

2021

2020

2021

2020

Net income (loss)

$

6,531

$

(7,708

)

$

9,369

$

(1,915

)

Product rationalization, tax effected

1,590

2,377

1,590

2,377

Acquisition related expenses, tax effected

-

-

-

3,198

Acquisition related intangible asset amortization, tax effected

1,356

1,529

2,754

2,329

Acquisition related inventory step up, tax effected

1,675

1,556

3,688

3,151

Goodwill impairment, tax effected

-

-

-

15,773

Change in fair value of contingent consideration, tax effected

(9,789

)

3,474

(15,287

)

(17,208

)

Adjusted net income

$

1,363

$

1,228

$

2,114

$

7,705

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share to Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share

(per share data)

(unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended June 30,

For the Six Months Ended June 30,

in thousands, except per share data

2021

2020

2021

2020

Diluted earnings (loss) per share (EPS)

$

0.45

$

(0.54

)

$

0.64

$

(0.13

)

Product rationalization, tax effected

0.11

0.17

0.11

0.17

Acquisition related expenses per share, tax effected

-

-

-

0.23

Acquisition related intangible asset amortization, tax effected

0.09

0.11

0.19

0.16

Acquisition related inventory step up, tax effected

0.11

0.11

0.25

0.22

Goodwill impairment, tax effected

-

-

-

1.10

Change in fair value of contingent consideration, tax effected

(0.67

)

0.24

(1.05

)

(1.19

)

Adjusted diluted EPS

$

0.09

$

0.09

$

0.14

$

0.56

For Investor Inquiries:
Anika Therapeutics, Inc.
Mark Namaroff, 781-457-9287
Executive Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
mnamaroff@anika.com


