Anibal Sanchez pitches in front of Yankees, other teams down in Florida: report

Anibal Sanchez pitching for Washington

The Yankees were among a few select teams to watch Anibal Sanchez pitch down in Florida on Friday, MLB Network's Jon Heyman reports.

Sanchez, who pitched for the Washington Nationals last season, put on a pitching showcase at FIU in front of the Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies, Miami Marlins, Toronto Blue Jays, Detroit Tigers and Arizona Diamondbacks, as he looks to join a team for a 16th season.

The righty has a career 4.05 ERA, with 1,725 strikeouts and a 1.313 WHIP in 350 games -- 327 of which he started.

Last year with the Nationals, Sanchez started 11 games, going 4-5 with a 6.62 ERA, 70 hits allowed and 11 home runs in 53.0 innings on the mound.

The Yankees are among many teams in the league that are already questioning their starting pitching rotation, so bringing in a veteran like Sanchez to throw in at the back-end of their lineup could be useful.

The 5-10 start out the gate has scared many Yankees fans and at the very least has left the organization itself a bit puzzled as to what's happened. Aside from their hitting woes, starting pitching after Gerrit Cole has been the biggest question mark.

Adding someone like Sanchez could be a good boost for this questionable rotation.