Angus O'Brien: Dragons back signs new 'multi-year' contract

Angus O'Brien has scored 352 points in 89 Dragons appearances [Huw Evans picture agency]

Dragons back Angus O'Brien has become the latest player to sign a new "multi-year" contract.

The fly-half or full-back joins Aaron Wainwright, Rio Dyer, Taine Basham and Matthew Screech in agreeing a contract extension at Rodney Parade.

O'Brien has missed most of the 2023-24 season through injury, playing only four games so far.

"Angus is a very important figure within our squad," said head coach Dai Flanagan.

"We've missed both his ability and presence on the field this season, as he has been unlucky with the injuries he's picked up.

"However, Angus is determined to get back out on the field before the end of the current campaign and continue to show he is a leader for Dragons."

O'Brien, 29, came through the Dragons academy system and went on to make 70 appearances, scoring 305 points for the region, before leaving to join the Scarlets in 2018.

A former Wales Under-20 international, O'Brien returned to Rodney Parade in 2022 and was named the Dragons player of the season at the end of the 2022-23 campaign.

"It's been a tough and frustrating season for me personally due to injury," said O'Brien, who also represented Wales Sevens at the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.

"Now I've re-signed with Dragons, I can look forward to more games and hitting a century of matches soon.

"My focus is my recovery and I can't wait to get back out on the field in front of our fans because I am massively excited about the next few years ahead of us."