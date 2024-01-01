Angus Gunn: 'We have lost our momentum'

Norwich lost 1-0 at Millwall despite a string of good saves by Angus Gunn

Norwich City goalkeeper Angus Gunn goes up against his former club Southampton in both team's first fixture of 2024 (15.00 GMT)

The Canaries go into the game on the back of two defeats, most recently on 29 December against Millwall.

Gunn told BBC Radio Norfolk that the recent bad results have been disappointing following a run of eight games with just one defeat:

"We've lost our momentum a little bit now and we're not in a position we'd like to be."

He continued, "The only good thing is that we've got this game (against Southampton) and if we win, the momentum can change again. So, as players it's our job to turn that around."

The Saints are managed by former Norwich captain Russell Martin and he has overseen a 17-match unbeaten run. Gunn said the results have been very impressive:

"They are on a good run and they are a really good team, managed really well. We were on a good run ourselves, not long ago and runs always have to come to an end at some point.

"Hopefully we can go into the game and galvanise ourselves and pull off a big result", Gunn said.

