'Angus Gunn is the best goalkeeper in the Championship' - Declan Rudd

Rob Butler and Chris Reeve were joined by two former Norwich City players for the Scrimmage podcast this week.

Ryan Jarvis is still playing local football for non-league Leiston, Declan Rudd is now a goalkeeping coach at his former club.

Rudd thinks City's current number one Angus Gunn is the best stopper in the Championship.

You can listen to the full podcast here.