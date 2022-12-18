Angry Travis Kelce seemed to light a fire under Chiefs offense during game at Houston

The Chiefs were not playing their best Sunday against the Texans at NRG Stadium in Houston when tight end Travis Kelce appeared to inspire his teammates.

It wasn’t anything Kelce said to the team or a great play he made. Instead, Kelce got mad.

The Chiefs trailed 14-7 and had the ball near their own end zone late in the second quarter. On a third-down play, Kelce caught a 14-yard pass for a first down. After being tackled, the Texans’ Desmond King III pushed Kelce’s head to the turf.

Kelce initially couldn’t get up because of King, but when Kelce did, he went at King.

That drew an unnecessary-roughness call on Kelce.

Although the flag moved the Chiefs back, the offense was crisper following Kelce’s penalty.

The Chiefs completed a 108-yard drive (net yards because of the Kelce flag) for a touchdown shortly before halftime. The Chiefs got the ball back to start the third quarter and moved 67 yards for a field goal.

The next drive went 41 yards before the Chiefs lost a fumble that the Texans used to ignite a touchdown drive.

Then the Chiefs had a 76-yard touchdown drive, and kicked a field goal at the end of regulation after a 44-yard drive.

The Chiefs had 106 total yards on their first five drives, then had 396 on their final seven drives and finished with 502 total yards for the game, which the Chiefs won 30-24 in overtime.

CBS Sports’ Trent Green said at one point that the Chiefs “have more pep in their step” since Kelce’s angry moment.

As for Kelce, he had 10 receptions for 105 yards.